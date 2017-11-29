Hyundai gives sneak peek of new Veloster hatchback

“Since the first-generation Veloster, the model has been perceived as an icon of challenge and innovation within the Hyundai brand due to its unique design,” Yang Young-seon, marketing team manager of Hyundai Motor, said during a media preview event held at Inje Speedium, a race track in Gangwon Province, on Tuesday.
“In other words, Veloster is a ‘brand spicer.’”
The sporty hatchback will head to the 2018 Detroit Motor Show for its world premiere, the company said. It will be released in Korea early next year, before expanding to other regions.
JS Project Management TFT, a task force solely focused on developing the new hatchback from planning to mass production, has worked on the model for four years, the company said.
|The camouflaged second-generation Veloster hatchback is seen at a media preview event at a race track in Gangwon Province earlier this week. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor highlighted that the cowl and front pillar of the new Veloster have been pushed to the back to make the front hood appear longer, while the back of the roof has been lowered to give a sharp coupe-like proportion compared to the previous model.
To match its sporty image, the hatchback will come in two different versions: 1.4 liter and 1.6 liter gasoline turbo engines.
Equipped with high-tech safety features, the new Veloster makes different engine sounds depending on the driving mode, the company said.
It mainly targets millennials, who the company described as those embracing individuality. The price has not been revealed yet.
The first-generation Veloster was launched in 2011 and garnered attention for its unique three-door design -- two on the driver’s side and one on the front passenger side -- and dynamic driving performance.
It was released as part of Premium Younique Lifestyle, or PYL, a brand put together by Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun to target younger drivers in 2011.
PYL is also made up of Hyundai’s i30 hatchback and i40 wagon.
Hyundai sold 135 units of the Veloster in Korea from January to October this year, the company said. It is priced at around 20 million won ($18,488).
Hyundai exported 9,639 units of the Veloster in the cited period.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)