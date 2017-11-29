PM: NK missile launch might not have been full success

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Wednesday that North Korea's latest test of a long-range missile might not have been a full success as it lost contact with the control center on the ground in the middle of the flight.



That contrasts with North Korea's claims that it successfully test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which it called the Hwasong-15, saying Wednesday's launch proved that the missile can strike anywhere in the United States with a nuclear warhead.



"Radio communication exists between the launch pad and the missile. In this case, our understanding is that the communication was cut off in the middle (of flight). In this sense, there is a point where it's hard to say it's a success," Lee said during a discussion hosted by the Kwanhun Club, an association of senior journalists.



Still, Lee said the North has "reached the stage where it is racing toward completing an ICBM."





Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon speaks during a discussion hosted by the Kwanhun Club, an association of senior journalists on Nov. 29, 2017. (Yonhap)

The North's missile capability "is getting sophisticated at a fast pace in all aspects, including flight distance and time," he said.During its 53-minute flight, the North's missile traveled 950 kilometers at an apogee of 4,475 km to splash into the East Sea. The missile was apparently fired at a lofted angle. If done at a standard one, it could have gone far over 10,000 km, given its maximum altitude, experts said.Lee said the North appears to have carefully designed the launch in a way that demonstrates its capabilities without provoking the international community too much as the regime didn't fly it toward Hawaii or the US territory of Guam.The launch marked the North's first provocation in more than two months since Sept. 15.Lee said the US decision to relist Pyongyang as a state sponsor of terrorism could have been a factor that prodded the North to go ahead with the launch.Lee said South Korea will work closely together with the international community to pursue stronger sanctions and pressure against the North, saying it's "unrealistic" to choose dialogue at a time when the North is stepping up its missile provocations."Perhaps, I think we need to consider our unilateral sanctions," he said without elaborating.Lee also said that military force is one of the US options to deal with the North, but Washington is expected to consult closely with Seoul before taking any action. (Yonhap)