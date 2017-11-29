N. Korea fires ICBM, triggers international outcry

NATIONAL

North Korea fired an apparent long-range ballistic missile from an area north of Pyongyang on Wednesday after a 75-day hiatus in its provocations, drawing a strong condemnation from the international community.



Launched from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, at around 3:17 a.m., the projectile traveled 960 kilometers at an apogee of around 4,500 km, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.



The data suggest that the North has again test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.



The missile appears to have been a Hwasong-14 class long-range ballistic missile, a JCS official said.



The Pentagon confirmed this view, saying, "Initial assessment indicates that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile."



Its spokesman, Col. Robert Manning, added the missile traveled about 1,000 km and landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.



It was apparently fired at a lofted angle. If done at a standard one, it could have gone over 10,000 km, given its maximum altitude. That would put Hawaii, headquarters of US Pacific forces, in range at 7,575 km.





(AP-Yonhap)

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis took note of the height as well."It went higher, frankly, than any previous shot they've taken," he told reporters at the White House. "It's a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world."South Korean President Moon Jae-in strongly denounced the North for its "military brinkmanship."Once the North completes its ICBM development, he warned, the security situation will become exacerbated to an "uncontrollable" level."Our government has emphasized repeatedly on major occasions that we will offer a bright future if (North Korea) comes to the dialogue table. Despite our sincere efforts and appeals, it fired a ballistic missile today," Moon said, presiding over a National Security Council meeting.He said his administration would not "sit and watch" the North's belligerence.Moon later had 20-minute phone talks with US President Donald Trump, in which they "underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses not only to the United States and the Republic of Korea but to the entire world."Moon told Trump that the North's missile technology is deemed to have improved. They agreed to keep putting "pressure and sanctions" on the regime in close coordination with each other, said Moon's office Cheong Wa Dae.South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her American counterpart Rex Tillerson talked about the issue as well by phone and vowed to make all diplomatic efforts for the denuclearization of Korea.Speaking in New York, US Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed that "all options" are on the table, with his administration considering "additional measures."He warned the North not to test the resolve of Trump and US military power.In a separate statement, Seoul's foreign ministry urged Pyongyang to halt such "reckless" provocations that only escalate tensions on the peninsula and deepen the North's isolation and economic hardship.The UN Security Council will soon hold an emergency session in New York to discuss how to punish the North for the launch, which constituted a clear violation of several resolutions.The South's military described the North's move as a "serious threat" to Seoul and its alliance with Washington.The allies are "maintaining the ability and posture to strike the origin of provocation and command and support facilities with precision anytime, on the ground, at sea and in the air," the JCS said.In a show of force, the South's armed forces conducted a live-fire missile exercise near the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea, minutes after the North's missile firing.It involved an Army missile unit, a Navy Aegis ship and an Air Force KF-16 fighter jet, each firing a missile at a simulated target set in consideration of the distance to the site where the North launched the missile.Experts agreed with the allies' defense authorities about the evaluation."If these numbers are correct, then if flown on a standard trajectory rather than this lofted trajectory, this missile would have a range of more than 13,000 kilometers (km) (8,100 miles)," David Wright, a co-director of the Union of Concerned Scientists, wrote on his organization's blog.The North's missile launch marked its first since Sept. 15, when it fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan. That projectile flew about 3,700 km at a maximum height of 770 km.The newest launch is the 11th missile provocation by the communist nation since the South's president took office in May with the stated policy goal of improving inter-Korean ties and bringing lasting peace to the peninsula.The North previously launched an ICBM on July 4 and another on July 28.On the Kim Jong-un regime's intentions, the JCS official said it seems to be protesting against diplomatic and economic pressure from the world, including the US decision to put Pyongyang back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.Kim may be also seeking to strengthen the unity of his regime, which is facing economic troubles and potential political unrest from the purge of some senior officials and a local soldier's defection to the South via the truce village of Panmunjom, he said. (Yonhap)