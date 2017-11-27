Seoul Metro to remove plastic surgery ads by 2022

NATIONAL

The advertisements for plastic surgeries are expected to disappear from Seoul’s subway stations by 2022, Seoul Metro said.Seoul Metro said the operator will impose a total ban on plastic surgery advertising when making contracts with advertising agencies from now on and enforce a stricter review of advertisements by launching a new review board.The plans were made following many complaints from the public, according to the Seoul Metro. More than 1,180 complaints have been filed regarding subway advertisements on Line No. 1 to 4, and 91 percent of them were related to plastic surgery or women.Such advertisements have been accused of encouraging lookism and creating an unhealthy and distorted view of women’s body images, the operator said.Seoul Metro aims to get rid of all commercial advertisements from 40 subway stations by 2022. The advertisements in City Hall Station, Sinseol-dong Station, Seongsu Station, Yangcheon-gu Office Station, Gyeongbokgung Station, Anguk Station, Euljiro 3-ga Station, Sinjeong Station and Gimpo Airport Station will be removed this year.The spaces will be replaced with advertisements related to art and culture.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)