Wanna One, Seventeen win at 2017 MAMA in Vietnam

At the event, Wanna One won the Best of Next award, while Seventeen won the Worldwide Favorite Artist award.
|Wanna One receives the Best of Next award at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Hoa Binh Theater in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Saturday. (CJ E&M)
“Mnet’s motto ‘Music makes one’ -- I feel that was exactly what tonight was all about. We are all so astonished by all these amazing, talented artists and I’m sure all the members learned a lot from them,” said Vernon of Seventeen. “But most of all, we couldn’t be here without our beloved Carats (Seventeen’s fan club). Thank you so much. I love you.”
|Seventeen receives the Worldwide Favorite Artist award at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Hoa Binh Theater in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Saturday. (CJ E&M)
MAMA will head to the Yokohama Arena in Japan on Wednesday before wrapping up in Hong Kong with two events at W Hotel Hong Kong on Thursday and at AsiaWorld-Expo on Friday.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)