Man calls police to report his own drug use

A repeat drug offender was arrested after calling the police on himself while under the influence of methamphetamine.According to the Busan Seobu Police on Friday, the 58-year-old drug offender surnamed Kim, called the police from his apartment in Seogu, Busan on Monday. Kim told the police that he has been on drugs for the past 13 years and he is leaving for the US the next day.Kim was shortly arrested by the police who were dispatched to his home immediately after receiving the call. When the police arrived, Kim reportedly told them that he made a false report under the influence of alcohol. However, he tested positive for methamphetamine in a urine test and was arrested as a result.Kim was previously caught by the police three years ago for taking methamphetamine. The investigators are assuming that Kim did not turn in all the drugs he possessed for the confiscation order, and set some aside for future use.Regarding his remark on plans to leave for the US, Kim told the investigators that he does not have such plans, but said so because he wishes to go there.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)