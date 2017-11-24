Daughter of de facto owner of Sewol ferry operator gets 4 years for embezzlement, breach of trust

NATIONAL

INCHEON -- A local court on Friday meted out a four-year prison term for the daughter of a late businessman involved in a 2014 ferry sinking that killed hundreds, for gaining billions of won of illicit profits and incurring losses in her father's companies.



The Incheon District Court found Yoo Sum-na, the daughter of Yoo Byung-eun, the de facto owner of Cheonghaejin Marine Co., guilty of breach of trust and embezzlement. The court also ordered her to forfeit 1.94 billion won ($1.78 million).



The court said she used her status as the owner's daughter and had the affiliates of her father's firm make huge investments in her own companies, which crimped their business conditions.





Yoo Sum-na, the daughter of Yoo Byung-eun who effectively controlled a shipping company that operated the sunken Sewol ferry that killed hundreds of passengers in 2014, is seen in this photo filed June 7, 2017, when she was extradited from France and arrested for embezzlement and breach of trust. (Yonhap)

The 51-year-old was arrested in June for embezzling 4.59 billion won after she was extradited from France at the request of the South Korean prosecution investigating the case.Prosecutors have demanded five years for Yoo and asked the court to collect 4.59 billion won of her assets.She ran a design company from June 2011 till December 2013 with a woman surnamed Ha who was close to her father. She is suspected to have coerced Cheonghaejin to pay her 2.5 billion won under the pretense of providing design consulting.In another case, she is accused of making another company of hers pay 2.1 billion won to a company founded by her brother without a justifiable reason. (Yonhap)