2.6 slight tremor occurs in Incheon

The epicenter is marked with a red dot (Weather agency)

A 2.6 magnitude tremor occurred off the coast of Incheon’s Yeonpyeongdo, at 12:29 a.m., Friday, the weather agency said.The epicenter is 76 kilometers southwest from Yeonpyeongdo.Although the light quake was hardly felt by the residents of Incheon, as the region has large scale industries for thermal power stations and gas, this latest incident raises the alarm for emergency guidelines for the region in case of a stronger shake.On the same day, a 2.3-scale tremor also occurred 7 kilometers north of Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province at 1:17 a.m.In Pohang, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the city on Nov. 16, displacing residents from cracked apartments. More than 18,000 residences have reported damage, with some 1,380 people displaced from their homes as of Thursday.Last week a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Pohang. It was the second strongest earthquake to hit Korea after a magnitude 5.8 quake hit Gyeongju in 2016.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)