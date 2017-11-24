Moon visits students in quake-hit Pohang

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in visited a high school in Pohang, North Gyeongang Province, Friday morning, to meet students in the special disaster zone who took their college entrance exam on the previous day.Moon visited Pohang Girls’ High School in Buk-gu, Pohang, and met the senior students there who had just finished taking the Suneung exam on Thursday.The Suneung was originally scheduled for Nov. 17 but was delayed a week following the unprecedented quake of magnitude 5.4 that occurred in the Pohang region on Nov. 16 and destroyed school facilities where the students were to take the test.Moon will continue his day by visiting apartments most affected by the quake, and meet with displaced people currently staying at a public gym facility.Moon will have lunch with volunteer workers and inspect the temporary residence the displaced residents will move to, before returning to Seoul in the evening.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)