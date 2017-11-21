[Newsmaker] Hwang Pyong-so: second-most powerful official in hermit kingdom

NATIONAL

In a country where dictatorship has ruled for three generations, Hwang Pyong-so has been widely seen as the second-most powerful man in North Korea since its leader Kim Jong-un took power in 2012.



Having been promoted to the rank of vice marshal in 2014, Hwang was elected to be the new chief of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People’s Army, a position considered the most senior in the military after the supreme commander Kim.



But even Hwang -- who is thought to be a key aide of Kim after forging close ties with his mother Ko Yong-hui -- has fallen victim to a high-profile political purge orchestrated by Kim. Anyone seen as a challenge to Kim’s leadership has been purged or eliminated, including his own half brother Kim Jong-nam, who was assassinated earlier this year in Malaysia.



According to South Korea’s top spy agency, Hwang was recently punished for his “impure” attitude as a result of the first inspection on the General Political Bureau in 20 years. Alongside Hwang, his top deputy, Kim Wong-hong, was also punished.







Hwang Pyong-so(right)stands with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. Yonhap