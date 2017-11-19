Lawmakers struggle to pass hearing motion for SME minister

NATIONAL

Lawmakers on Sunday struggled to adopt a confirmation hearing motion for the venture minister nominee, Hong Jong-haak, the deadline for which is Monday. Should they fail to pass the motion in time, President Moon Jae-in is likely to push ahead with his appointment, as he has done in cases of other Cabinet members.



As of Sunday afternoon, the lawmakers had yet to agree on convening parliamentary sessions to discuss the matter. A ministerial appointment does not require parliamentary approval.



“We are still in a position to seek cooperation from lawmakers ... but we might end up with no choice (if the lawmakers fail to adopt the motion),” an anonymous Cheong Wa Dae source said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency.



During a meeting with reporters Friday, the presidential office said they have asked the lawmakers to submit the hearing report by the deadline and that they would wait and see until the lawmakers “make a wise decision.”







Minister of SMEs and Startups Hong Jong-haak testifies before the lawmakers. Yonhap