7 in 10 buildings and houses in Seoul prone to earthquake

NATIONAL

Only three out of 10 Seoul buildings subject to earthquake-related regulations have seismic-resistant design, data from the metropolitan government showed Saturday.



According to the data, only 88,473, or 29.4 percent, of the capital city's 301,104 buildings and houses regulated by seismic codes were found with earthquake-resistant design as of October this year.





(Yonhap)

About 46 percent of apartment houses and other multi-unit dwellings were designed to withstand earthquakes, but the corresponding ratio for detached houses stood at a mere 14.5 percent, the data found.

The nation has freshly awakened to the dangers of an earthquake, after a 5.4-magnitude quake jolted Pohang in the southeastern region on Wednesday, sending tremors to as far as Seoul about 360 km away.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government opened a website in 2012 offering information on seismic-resistant features on all buildings and houses regulated by its earthquake codes.



Of Seoul's non-residential buildings, the ratio of quake-resistant design was highest at 63 percent among business-related facilities, while schools registered a ratio of 33.5 percent.



Under Seoul's earthquake codes revised in February this year, all buildings and houses with more than two floors and aggregate space of 500 square meters must be designed to withstand earthquakes. (Yonhap)