EXID's Solji will record, but probably won't do much else

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Sept 14, 2017 - 16:28
  • Updated : Sept 14, 2017 - 16:32
EXID‘s run as a quartet will soon come to an end, as its fifth member Solji is set to rejoin the team for the upcoming record that will be released in October.

Banana Culture Entertainment confirmed Thursday that the girl group will release a record in October, and that Solji will participate in the recording process.

EXID at 2017 Asia Tour in Taipei on Saturday. (Banana Culture Entertainment)


But it is yet unclear whether Solji will participate in the related activities of the new release, such as promotional events and TV appearances. She has been take a break since last December due to hyperthyroidism.

“(Solji) is now well enough to sing, but her condition is still not well enough to participate in other activities. We’ll have to see but as of now, it looks like she will just participate in the recording process,” an official from the agency said.

Anticipation for the main vocalist‘s return has been high among EXID fans, particularly after she made a surprise appearance at the band’s Seoul concert on Aug.12.
