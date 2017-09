NATIONAL

(The Sun)

Kim Jong-un, the head of the belligerent North Korea regime, is a devoted fan of Manchester United, according to an exclusive report by The Sun on Monday. In an interview with the British tabloid, Italian senator Antonio Razzi, who is said to be close to Kim, revealed that Kim never misses a major Premier League game and that he is a strong supporter of the Red Devils.Razzi said Kim even believes that it’s only a matter of time before North Korean footballers sweep into the UK football scene and steal the limelight.Manchester United will play Everton on Sept. 18 and Southampton on Sept. 23.(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)