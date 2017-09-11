[News Focus] US nukes in S. Korea, mere talk or feasible plan?

LATEST NEWS

Despite repeated rebuttals from the South Korean government, talk of bringing US tactical nuclear weapons here continues to grow, with signs of Washington warming to the idea amid North Korea’s persistent nuclear and missile threats.



But experts here are still cautious, questioning whether the US would really have the intention to redeploy tactical nukes on the Korean Peninsula, risking sparking military tensions in Northeast Asia, and potentially, a regional nuclear arms race.



Over the past few days, South Korea has been roiled by a series of remarks from Washington’s policymakers who said they might consider the measure in order to strike a nuclear balance with North Korea following its sixth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 3.



In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said that it “ought to be seriously considered” in response to a question about his stance on Seoul’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo’s comment about bringing back the US nukes last month.







Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee. Yonhap

North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un celebrates the success of nuclear test on Sep. 3. Yonhap