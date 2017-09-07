[Graphic News] Ice cream sales fall

BUSINESS

South Korea’s ice cream sales have declined in the past few years in the face of fewer children and the growing popularity of alternatives, such as iced coffee and shaved ice, a report said.Per capita annual consumption of ice cream fell to 58 servings in 2015 from 71 servings in 2013, according to the report written by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.The report attributed the decrease to the drop in the number of kids, the main consumers of ice cream, and the drastic rise in the number of shops selling shaved ice, iced coffee and other desserts.