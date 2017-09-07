Moon Geun-young to return with new film at Busan Film Fest

ENTERTAINMENT

Moon Geun-young (Herald Pop)

Moon Geun-young will return to the big screen with “Glass Garden” (unofficial translation), according to reports.In February, the actress was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome, which prevents blood flow to the nerves and muscle cells. She has since underwent four surgeries.In the new film, Moon stars as Jae-yeon, a doctoral student who witnesses an odd reality after living a secluded life. Shooting for the film took place from May to July last year.Actor Kim Tae-hoon plays a secluded novelist accused of plagiarism.The film has been selected as the opening film of the 22nd Busan International Film Festival, set to take place from Oct. 12-21.Moon will be attending the red carpet at the film festival.The film is directed by Shin Soo-won, whose film “Madonna” (2015) was screened at the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard category.