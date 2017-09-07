Ford, Mitsubishi, BMW to recall 1,278 vehicles

BUSINESS

Ford Motor Company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation and BMW will recall faulty parts in more than 1,000 vehicles sold in South Korea, the transport ministry said Thursday.



Ford will recall 626 Lincoln MKZs and eight Fusion sedans manufactured in 2013 to replace faulty door latches.



Mitsubishi issued a recall for 606 Outlander SUVs made between 2008 and 2012 due to a potential problem with the front windscreen wiper system. The carmaker has identified a weakness with the electric wiper motor, which may be subject to water ingress.





(EPA-Yonhap)

The recall also covers 38 BMW X3 3.0s produced between 2003 and 2005, whose original air bags were replaced with Japan's Takata.Takata's air bag faced massive recalls as its inflator was found to explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel at drivers and passengers alike.Starting this week, owners of the cited vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)