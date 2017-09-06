Protestors flocking to Seongju to block imminent THAAD deployment

NATIONAL

Villagers and protestors block the road to the THAAD battery site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday afternoon.

Activists and protestors against the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system converged in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday afternoon to block the imminent arrival of additional equipment in the area.“Four additional THAAD launchers will be brought into Seongju early tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” a protestors’ group said in a text message sent out to residents and activists, citing multiple tipoffs about the deployment schedule. “We ask all of you to gather here by 6 p.m.”The Defense Ministry refused to confirm the schedule.There are two launchers and a radar already deployed and in operation in Seongju. Four additional launchers, required to assemble one full Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery, were widely expected to arrive at the site anytime soon, after Seoul’s Defense Ministry said on Monday preparations are all done to move them. The Environmental Ministry also on Monday gave its consent to the deployment.The government said Tuesday that it would mobilize at least 8,000 police in order to prevent any physical clash with protestors.In April, the two launchers were brought into Seongju at dark hours and unannounced. At that time, some 1,300 police were dispatched.South Korea is seeking to dispatch powerful US military assets, such as a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and stealth jets, on the Korean Peninsula as part of its efforts to counter the ever-growing military threats from North Korea.The North, which is still technically at war with the South, has recently tested what it claimed to be a missile-ready hydrogen bomb and intercontinental ballistic missiles to carry them.(milaya@heraldcorp.com)