S. Korea's peace proposal toward Pyongyang intact despite NK nuke test: official

(AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea said Tuesday there is no change in its push for a peace proposal toward North Korea despite Pyongyang's latest nuclear test, as it seeks to resolve the North's nuclear issue and improve inter-Korean ties.Seoul's vow to keep the initiative unveiled by President Moon Jae-in in Berlin came as tensions heightened after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sunday."South Korea's proposal for dialogue still remains effective as it was for talks on easing military tensions and urgent humanitarian issues, not on North Korea's nukes," said an official at Seoul's unification ministry.He said that dialogue for Pyongyang's nuclear programs should be proceeded in line with progress over the resolution of the nuclear standoff.In July, the government offered talks on easing border tensions and family reunions for people separated by the 1950-53 Korean War to the North. But Pyongyang hasn't responded while firing two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.President Moon took office in May with pledges to seek a dual-track approach of sanctions and dialogue to deal with North Korea.After Sunday's nuke test, US President Donald Trump tweeted that South Korea was finding that "their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work."In a rare response to Trump's tweet, South Korea's presidential office said that Seoul will push for North Korea's denuclearization through peaceful means. It said that another war should not be repeated on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)