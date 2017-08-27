N. Korean propaganda leaflets on ‘missile success’ found in Seoul

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Propaganda leaflets, presumably distributed by air from North Korea, were found at different locations across Seoul over the weekend.Police said Sunday that around 200 propaganda leaflets from the North were found near Susaek Station in western Seoul late Saturday.The leaflets, promoting the “success of Hwasong-14 ICBM” were dropped over the South Korean capital following the launch of three short-range ballistic missiles by Pyongyang earlier that day.Also, hours before the missile launch early Saturday, around 20,000 propaganda leaflets were found in Yeouido, Seoul, reported the Chosun Ilbo newspaper Saturday.The scattered leaflets were swiftly collected from the streets by local police and handed over to military authorities.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)