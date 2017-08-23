Foreign, Unification ministries to lead Moon’s two-track approach on NK

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday reiterated his policy of Seoul taking the lead in resolving North Korean issues and stressed the roles of the foreign and unification ministries in the two-track approach to inter-Korean issues.



Speaking at a briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Unification, Moon said that South Korea is facing grievous diplomatic challenges and that Seoul must take the lead, and approach such issues from the point of view of national interests.



“(North Korea) must be approached more proactively with the firm South Korea-US alliance and through diplomatic cooperation with China, Japan and Russia,” Moon said.





(Yonhap)