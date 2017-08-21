'The Battleship Island' grosses $1 mln at US box office

ENTERTAINMENT

"The Battleship Island," a Korean film about the dark history of Japan's Hashima Island off the coast of Nagasaki during World War II, has grossed more than $1 million at the US box office, its distributor said Sunday.



The film reached the milestone on Friday, 15 days after its Aug. 3 opening in American theaters, according to CJ Entertainment America.



"Even in its second week of release, we are getting an enthusiastic response here, with various organizations asking us for information about screenings," the distributor said.





(CJ E&M)

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, the movie is one of about a dozen Korean films to surpass the $1 million mark, along with "Ode to My Father," "Assassination" and "Train to Busan."It has been screened across the North American continent, including in New York, Washington, Toronto and Vancouver. (Yonhap)