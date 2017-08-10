Court rules in favor of Samsung over Note 7 debacle

A customer holds a Galaxy Note 7 at Samsung Electronics Co.`s exhibition room at its main office in southern Seoul on Sept. 2, 2016, as the tech giant announces a global recall of the phablet after several devices caught fire while being charged. (Yonhap)

A local court on Wednesday ruled in favor of Samsung Electronics Co. in a class action suit filed by some 1,900 owners of the tech giant's ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, saying that it is hard to believe their inconvenience in the wake of the recall of the device and the production discontinuation was unacceptable.Last year, Note 7 consumers filed the suit with the Seoul Central District Court seeking a combined 935 million won($822,000) in compensation.Among others, they claimed that they have experienced inconveniences, which caused several visits to after-sales service centers in person at their own expense and time for battery check-ups and exchanges.The South Korean tech giant announced the global recall of the controversial handset in September last year due to reports of some handsets catching fire while charging. The device first went on sale on Aug. 19.Samsung Electronics refunded Galaxy Note 7 owners, and those who did not want a full refund got any other Samsung phone model in exchange. In October, Samsung suspended the production of the Galaxy Note 7. (Yonhap)