Hyundai's labor union to stage partial strike

(Yonhap)

Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday said they will stage partial strikes in an apparent bid to put pressure on management amid the on-going wage deal.Workers will stage four-hour strikes on Thursday and Aug. 14. The walkouts will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 8:20 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.The workers said they will not work overtime on weekends until an agreement with management is reached.The unionized workers are currently demanding a monthly wage increase of 154,833 won ($137.26), and a bonus equal to 30 percent of the company's net profits for 2016. They are also demanding that the company guarantees their employment regardless of future advances in production technology.Hyundai Motor's management expressed regret over the strike, and claimed the workers should focus on promptly holding talks to ink a wage deal.It, moreover, pointed out that union workers are ignoring the difficult situation the company is in at the moment. Hyundai cars sales have been hit hard by the diplomatic row between South Korea and China over the US anti-missile shield being set up in the country. The company has also suffered due to a "weak" SUV lineup that affected its ability to win over more customers. (Yonhap)