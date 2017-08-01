Can South Korea develop its own nuclear submarine?

During the Roh Moo-hyun administration, South Korea launched a clandestine military project in 2003 to protect itself from North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats: developing its own nuclear-powered submarines and deploying them by 2020.



Dubbed “362 initiative,” the program was derailed just a year later, with classified information leaked to the public and its nuclear activity brought under the scrutiny of UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency.



After 13 years, calls for building indigenous nuclear submarines are gaining momentum once again, this time in a more challenging security environment due to North Korea’s successful launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and its relentless nuclear program.



“We are ready to consider it,” said South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo during a meeting with lawmakers Monday, three days after Pyongyang fired off an ICBM capable of reaching the contiguous US.



Nuclear submarines have long been considered a prime component of deterrence and pre-emptive strike capability against Pyongyang’s nuclear threats, as they can operate deep into North Korean waters, monitor their nuclear and missile facilities and strike if an attack is imminent, analysts have said.



French nuclear-powered submarine Le Terrible. Yonhap

South Korea`s diesel-powered submarine Yoo Kwan-soon. Yonhap