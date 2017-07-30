US B-1B bombers conduct joint training following NK’s ICBM launch

In a show of force against North Korea’s second launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, two US long-range strategic bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula for a joint drill with the South Korean Air Force, the allies’ militaries said Sunday.



After taking off from Andersen Air Base on Guam, the B-1B Lancers joined four South Korean F-15K fighter jets to conduct interception and formation training over the South Korean airspace, according to the South Korean and US air forces.



Armed with precision-guided bombs capable of targeting North Korea’s underground nuclear facilities and wartime commands, the bombers left Korean airspace later in the day after ending their 10-hour mission, the allies’ militaries said.



“North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,” said Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the US Pacific Air Forces commander. “If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing.”





Two B-1B Lancers perform flyover the South Korean airspace. (South Korea Air Force)