US B-1B bombers conduct joint training following NK’s ICBM launch

In a show of force against North Korea’s second launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, two US long-range strategic bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula for a joint drill with the South Korean Air Force, the allies’ militaries said Sunday.
After taking off from Andersen Air Base on Guam, the B-1B Lancers joined four South Korean F-15K fighter jets to conduct interception and formation training over the South Korean airspace, according to the South Korean and US air forces.
Armed with precision-guided bombs capable of targeting North Korea’s underground nuclear facilities and wartime commands, the bombers left Korean airspace later in the day after ending their 10-hour mission, the allies’ militaries said.
“North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,” said Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the US Pacific Air Forces commander. “If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing.”
|Two B-1B Lancers perform flyover the South Korean airspace. (South Korea Air Force)
Gen. Won In-chul, commander of South Korean Air Force Operations Command, echoed the remark, saying South Korean military maintains capability to “completely and accurately” destroy Pyongyang’s missis sites and leadership compounds.
The deployment came as a “direct response” to the North’s test-fire of an ICBM on Friday, which flew on a lofted trajectory to reach an apogee of about 3,700 kilometers, before landing 998 kilometers from its launch site in Chagang Province in northwestern North Korea.
Hours after the launch, Defense Minister Song Young-moo said South Korea would deploy strategic US military assets to the Korean Peninsula. Song did not specify what the strategic assets would be, but they usually refer to US strategic bombers and aircraft carriers.
When North Korea fired its first ICBM Hwasong-14 on July 4, two B-1b launchers were deployed to the peninsula four days later and conducted a joint live-fire exercise with the South Korean Air Force. Sunday’s exercise, however, did not involve a live-fire exercise, officials said.
The scope and amount of US deployment is expected to increase when the allies kick off the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise in late August. On the list are nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and stealth fighters, such as F-22 Raptors
During the upcoming UFG exercise, the allies will conduct computerized training against North Korea’s jamming operations targeting South Korea’s GPS system. The drill will focus on improving the ability to locate and strike the origin of the North’s GPS attacks, said an official from the South Korean Air Force.
“Using the allies’ assets from space, air and ground, we will detect the enemy’s GPS disruptions. After analyzing acquired data and figuring out where it came from, we will send it to the Air Force Operation Command, where they designate it as time-sensitive targets,” the official said.
For the operation, a South Korean-US combined team will be formed at the Korean Air and Space Operations Center located at Osan.
Taking part in the task will be more than 60 officials from South Korea’s Air Force and the US Strategic Command’s Joint Space Operations Center, the official added.
