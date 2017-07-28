Korea to conduct additional environmental survey of THAAD

South Korea announced a plan Friday for an additional environmental impact assessment of the THAAD missile defense system, a process expected to take at least several months.





The defense ministry said it will decide whether to fully deploy the US weapon on its soil after the "general" or "ordinary" environmental survey to be held in accordance with a domestic law.The allies will soon begin consultations with the US Forces Korea on details, including the size of an area subject to the measure, a ministry official said.South Korea agreed to provide the USFK with a former golf course in Seongju, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to house a THAAD battery.A "small-sized" environmental survey has been under way there since December last year in a decision by the country's former Park Geun-hye administration.Two THAAD interceptor launchers are already operational at the site, along with a powerful X-band radar and a fire control & communication system. Four other launchers remain stored at a nearby USFK base. (Yonhap)