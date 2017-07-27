Korean football club Incheon United sign Argentine forward

South Korean football club Incheon United said Thursday they've signed Argentine forward Enzo Damian Maidana.



The K League Classic club said they've acquired Enzo from Bolivian side Petrolero de Yacuiba, without revealing the terms of the contract. Incheon said they hope the 29-year-old striker can boost their struggling offense.



Incheon, currently 11th in the 12-team league, have scored only 20 goals in 23 matches so far, second worst behind cellar dwellers Gwangju FC. Following the departure of Belgium striker Kevin Oris, Incheon signed Dalibor Veselinovic for this season, but they recently terminated the contract with the Serbian striker on mutual consent and were looking for a new foreign player.



Enzo made his pro debut in 2009 with Argentine club UTA and had stints in Colombia, Paraguay and Bolivia. In his last two seasons with Petrolero in Bolivia, he scored 31 goals in 58 matches, according to Incheon.



"I'm thrilled to play with a new club," Enzo said through the team. "I want to get to know my teammates quickly and score many goals to help this club." (Yonhap)

This photo provided by South Korean football club Incheon United on July 27, 2017, shows their new Argentine striker Enzo Damian Maidana. (Yonhap)