President Moon names new chief of Korea Coast Guard

|Park Kyung-min, new head of the Korea Coast Guard (Photo courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae)
Park Kyung-min, a ranking police official and former spokesman of the National Police Agency, was appointed the new head of the maritime police agency, the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, said in a press release.
The new Korea Coast Guard was launched earlier in the day, nearly three years after it was placed under the now-defunct Ministry of Public Safety and Security as a clear punishment for its failure to prevent or handle the tragic sinking of the Sewol ferry in April 2014.
The latest personnel reshuffle involved three other vice ministerial posts.
|(Yonhap)
Sung Yun-mo, a former official of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, was named the new head of the Korean Intellectual Property Office.
Choi Su-gyu, an official from the former Small and Medium-sized Business Administration, has been appointed the new vice minister of the administration that has been upgraded to a full ministry, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.
Jeong Eun-kyeong was named the new head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control, a vice ministerial post under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, according to Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)