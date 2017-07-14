Actress Uee, singer Kangnam confirms romantic relationship

It was reported earlier in the day that the two have been dating for three months. Citing TV officials, a local news outlet said that the two got close while appearing in SBS show “Law of the Jungle.”
|Uee (left) and Kangnam (Yonhap)
While the two stars initially denied the reports, they confirmed their relationship after another news outlet released photos of the two on a date.
Uee, debuted as a member of a K-pop girl group After School in 2009, but is currently working as a full-time actor after leaving the group in May.
Kangnam, born to z Japanese father and Korean mother, is the vocalist and oldest member of South Korean hip-hop group M.I.B.
