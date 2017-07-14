Actress Uee, singer Kangnam confirms romantic relationship

Uee (left) and Kangnam (Yonhap)

Actress Uee and Korea-based Japanese singer Kangnam admitted Thursday that they are dating.It was reported earlier in the day that the two have been dating for three months. Citing TV officials, a local news outlet said that the two got close while appearing in SBS show “Law of the Jungle.”While the two stars initially denied the reports, they confirmed their relationship after another news outlet released photos of the two on a date.Uee, debuted as a member of a K-pop girl group After School in 2009, but is currently working as a full-time actor after leaving the group in May.Kangnam, born to z Japanese father and Korean mother, is the vocalist and oldest member of South Korean hip-hop group M.I.B.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)