North Korea’s new water parks frequented by Kim Jong-un

North Korean children ride the water slide at Munsu Water Park (Yonhap)

The North Korean regime’s mouth piece Korean Central News Agency is promoting Pyongyang’s water amusement parks in what looks like a bid to draw more foreign tourists in time for the summer vacation season.Pyeongyang’s Munsu Water Park and two other parks along the Taedong River were portrayed in the broadcast.The Munsu Water Park reportedly stretches over 109,000 square meters and has 14 water slides and artificial waves.The park’s architects interviewed by the KCNA said they had received orders to build two times the number of slides installed at water parks of other nations, and build only the most thrilling rides.The ticket price to enter the park is reportedly too steep in comparison to the average incomes of North Koreans. This effectively limits the access to only the top North Korean class or foreign tourists.KCBC also promoted Taedong River Cruise and Kaeson Youth Park.The Taedong River Cruise can accommodate more than 1,000 clients. The cruise hosts an annual beer festival with female crew.The Kaeson Youth Park is said to have been visited five times by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The deceased former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il personally brought the heir to the park before his death.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)