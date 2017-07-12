[Breaking] Ahn Cheol-soo apologizes over scandal

Ahn Cheol-soo, former presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Party, on Wednesday apologized for the scandal revolving around fabricated smear campaign against President Moon Jae-in.



“(Fabricating information) cannot be countenanced under any circumstance. I was shocked when I was first informed, and feel responsible as the presidential candidate of the People’s Party,” Ahn said.



“I bow in apology to the people who supported me, and to the party members and fellow politicians. I also apologize to those involved who would have felt emotional pain.”





(Yonhap)