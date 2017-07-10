[Graphic News] S. Korea has fewest out-of-wedlock births in OECD

The proportion of babies born out of wedlock was 1.9 percent in South Korea in 2014, the lowest level among 35 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a central bank report.This was due to deep-rooted sentiment here against having a child without first getting married, the Bank of Korea said. Korea’s figure was lower than Japan’s 2.3 percent and below the average of 39.9 percent for OECD members in the cited year.The BOK’s report was based on the OECD’s family database on South Korea.