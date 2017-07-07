Moon, Abe at odds over wartime sex slavery deal

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to summit talks in Hamburg in Germany on Friday. (Yonhap)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Korean President Moon Jae-in during the G-20 summit talks in Hamburg on Friday. (Yonhap)

Heads of state gather during the G-20 leaders retreat as part of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. (EPA-Yonhap)

HAMBURG, Germany -- President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday confirmed a rift over a disputed settlement on wartime sex slaves, but agreed to work together to move toward future-oriented relations and rein in North Korea.Moon and Abe met in their first bilateral summit on the sidelines of the 12th annual Group of 20 summit taking place in Hamburg.“Korea and Japan share fundamental values and strategic interests and have long been the closest friends in both geographic and cultural terms,” Moon said.“I hope to overcome our historic scars and to move on to a mature, future-oriented partnership.”The two leaders agreed to resume active shuttle diplomacy between the two countries.The Japanese prime minister invited Moon to visit Japan in the near future, while Moon asked Abe to attend the Pyongchang Winter Olympic Games in 2018.Both of them also agreed to make joint efforts so that a trilateral summit involving China may take place as soon as possible on key regional issues.But when it came to the settlement on wartime sex slaves under Japanese colonial rule, the two once again faced a divide over the issue.Abe underlined that the settlement needs to be abided by, but Moon argued that the disputed deal is keeping the two states apart.“There is something that is stopping Korea and Japan from getting closer to each other,” Moon said.“We have to acknowledge the fact that the majority of our people find it emotionally difficult to accept (the deal).”Urging for joint efforts and wisdom, Moon stressed that the issue should not act as an obstacle to bilateral relations.The deal in question was signed in late 2015 by Moon’s conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye but came under fire for failing to reflect victims’ stance.The Korea-Japan summit came as a run-up to the G-20 summit during which Moon made his debut in multinational diplomacy. It also took place in the wake of a trilateral summit involving US counterpart Donald Trump on the previous night.“It was a highly significant meeting which came at a good time,” said Moon, referring to the trilateral meeting.Abe agreed, calling for the two countries’ cooperation on a variety of issues including the North Korea nuclear threat.During the bilateral and multilateral meetings, Moon set forth plans to have the international society issue an official statement denouncing North Korea and its escalating military threats.Among them was the idea of including a warning message in the final communique which would be designed to put political pressure on Pyongyang, despite the lack of binding force.During her summit with Moon in Berlin on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany as president of the event would consider the suggestion.The North Korean issue also came up during a morning session on the theme of counterterrorism.While calling for the global society’s joint efforts to stand against terrorist attacks, Moon added that the communist regime’s provocations also require keen attention.“The establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula will contribute to the peace and stability of not only the Northeast Asian region but of the entire world,” he said.Moon was one of the seven summits to deliver a speech during this morning session to address the rising threats of terrorism.By Bae Hyun-jungKorea Herald correspondent