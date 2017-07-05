Song Joong-ki considering role in Netflix’s ‘Kingdom’

Song Joong-ki (Yonhap)

Song Joong-ki has been offered a role in “Kingdom,” an upcoming Netflix series penned by writer Kim Eun-hee.“We have made an offer to Song, but nothing has been decided for certain as of yet,” an official at the series’ production company A Story said.Song’s management agency Blossom Entertainment also said that nothing had been decided regarding the actor’s appearance in the series.“Kingdom,” which will be streamed on Netflix, is an eight-episode zombie series set in the Joseon era.Kim Sung-hoon, who directed last year’s disaster thriller “Tunnel” starring Ha Jung-woo, will direct the series.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)