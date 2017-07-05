Song Joong-ki considering role in Netflix’s ‘Kingdom’

“We have made an offer to Song, but nothing has been decided for certain as of yet,” an official at the series’ production company A Story said.
Song’s management agency Blossom Entertainment also said that nothing had been decided regarding the actor’s appearance in the series.
|Song Joong-ki (Yonhap)
“Kingdom,” which will be streamed on Netflix, is an eight-episode zombie series set in the Joseon era.
Kim Sung-hoon, who directed last year’s disaster thriller “Tunnel” starring Ha Jung-woo, will direct the series.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)