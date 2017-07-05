Song Hye-kyo denies pregnancy rumors

(Yonhap)

Actress Song Hye-kyo denied rumors Wednesday that she is marrying fellow actor Song Joong-ki because she is pregnant.Her agency UAA said there is “no way” she is pregnant, and that she will continue to work after their marriage. It added she is currently considering several movie roles.However, the company said that Song will take time off “for a while” in preparation for the wedding ceremony.Song Joong-ki’s latest film “Battleship Island,” a film about forced labor during Korea’s Japanese colonial period, will release July 26.The “Song-Song couple” -- as the Korean media are now calling them -- announced earlier in the day plans to marry on Oct. 31. The two -- as well as their agencies -- had repeatedly denied they were dating.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)