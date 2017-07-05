Song Joong-ki’s new Itaewon house could be his home with Song Hye-kyo

|A luxury house that Song Joong-ki bought in January in Itaewon-dong, Seoul (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)
In May, The Korea Herald had reported that Song Joong-ki, who starred alongside the other Song in the hit “Descendants of the Sun,” bought a two-story house with a basement in January in Itaewon-dong, Seoul for 10 billion won ($8.9 million). The house has a total floor area of 371.7 square meters and sits on land measuring 602 square meters. An official from Blossom Entertainment, Song Joong-ki’s agency, had said he was not aware of the purchase.
In light of the couple’s wedding announcement Wednesday, speculation has risen that the actor may have bought the house as their marital home. Song currently lives with his parents in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul.
|(Yonhap)
The couple, who had repeatedly denied rumors that they were dating, announced early Wednesday morning in a joint statement released by their management agencies that they would tie the knot on Oct. 31. The couple were spotted dining together in New York City in March, but both had denied they were in a relationship.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)