Claudia Kim to star in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel

Published : 2017-07-04 14:15
Updated : 2017-07-04 14:25

Actress Kim Soo-hyun, known as Claudia Kim to the international audience, will be starring in the sequel to the Warner Bros. film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Kim will star as a young woman introduced as an attraction at a wizarding circus, according to reports.

The actress, who is fluent in English, previously starred in Hollywood films such as “The Dark Tower” (2017) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015). 

Claudia Kim (Artist’s Facebook)

The film is the second flick to be based on J. K. Rowling’s spinoff book of the Harry Potter series. Principal photography for the film began Tuesday. It will hit theaters in November 2018.

Rowling herself wrote the screenplay of the yet untitled sequel, as she did for the first film.

The sequel, directed by David Yeats, will follow wizards Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore as they attempt to capture the dark wizard Grindelwald.

By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)

