Claudia Kim to star in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel

Kim will star as a young woman introduced as an attraction at a wizarding circus, according to reports.
The actress, who is fluent in English, previously starred in Hollywood films such as “The Dark Tower” (2017) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015).
The film is the second flick to be based on J. K. Rowling’s spinoff book of the Harry Potter series. Principal photography for the film began Tuesday. It will hit theaters in November 2018.
Rowling herself wrote the screenplay of the yet untitled sequel, as she did for the first film.
The sequel, directed by David Yeats, will follow wizards Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore as they attempt to capture the dark wizard Grindelwald.
