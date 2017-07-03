[Photo] Black Pink hands out treats to fans

[URGENT] Eleven bodies retrieved so far from German bus wreck: minister

Published : 2017-07-03 17:03
Updated : 2017-07-03 17:04

Fans who gathered to meet Black Pink over the weekend caught a glimpse of the stars, got their autographs -- and even scoops of ice cream.

On Sunday, the K-pop act held its first autograph-signing event since its debut last year. Each member expressed her gratitude to fans.

Lifting the mood even further was the news that Black Pink had ranked No. 1 at SBS “Inggi Gayo” with its recently released single “As If It’s Your Last.”

Prior to Sunday’s autograph session, Black Pink held an event in front of its pop-up store in Hongdae, central Seoul, where they handed out ice cream to visiting fans.

Black Pink, whose music video has been breaking K-pop records on YouTube, will officially debut in Japan on July 20 with a showcase at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.
Photo credit: YG Entertainment






