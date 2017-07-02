People’s Party says Ahn Cheol-soo questioned over scandal

The People’s Party’s internal investigation has questioned Ahn Cheol-soo, the party’s founder and former presidential candidate over a fabricated accusation against President Moon Jae-in’s son during the May election, the party said Sunday.



“The team has interviewed former party chairman Ahn in person for about 50 minutes at a venue in Seoul this afternoon,” Rep. Kim Kwan-young, who leads the party’s investigation team, said.



“We will announce our findings, including the results of Ahn’s interview, no later than early this week,” the lawmaker said.



Ahn, who stood to benefit directly from the fake tip-off against Moon’s son, has so far kept quiet on the scandal, resisting mounting pressure on him to clarify whether or not he knew about it, or played any part in the smear campaign.



The party’s speedy move, which coincides with a prosecutorial investigation into two party members behind the alleged set up, is a telltale sign of the gravity of the scandal engulfing the centrist group, trying to play the role of a political middle ground in the liberal-conservative rivalry.







People’s Party leader Rep. Park Joo-sun touches his face as he prepares for a press conference on Sunday about the scandal that involves his party member making a false accusation against the son of President Moon Jae-in during the presidential race in May. Yonhap