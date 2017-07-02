Obama to rendezvous with former President Lee Myung-bak

Former US President Barack Obama and former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak are seen in the photo taken in November 2009. (Yonhap)

Former US President Barack Obama will visit South Korea on Monday and meet with former President Lee Myung-bak at a hotel in Seoul.Obama is to visit Seoul to give a keynote speech at an international forum hosted by the local newspaper Chosun Ilbo. It will be his first visit to South Korea since he finished his term as a president in January.He and Lee last met four years ago. Their rendezvous is to last about 30 minutes and will be accompanied by Kim Sung-hwan, who served as a foreign minister during the Lee Myung-bak administration.The two former leaders held seven rounds of summit talks between 2009 and 2013.The Obama family, including Michelle Obama and her two daughters, arrived in Jakarta on Friday on the last leg of their 10-day vacation in Indonesia.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)