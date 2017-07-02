Big Bang’s ‘Fxxx It’ MV garners over 100 million views

The video for “Fxxx It,” released in December, surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Saturday evening, YG Entertainment announced.
The agency’s head Yang Hyun-suk posted an image on his social media account congratulating Big Bang.
|“Fxxx It” (YG Entertainment-YouTube)
Other Big Bang music videos that have garnered over 100 million views include “Bang Bang Bang,” “Bad Boy,” “Loser” and “Blue.”
The group’s leader G-Dragon released a solo album in May and is currently on a world tour, “Act III, M.O.T.T.E.”
Taeyang is also gearing up for a comeback with his solo album. T.O.P. is currently undergoing a trial for smoking marijuana.
(doo@heraldcorp.com)