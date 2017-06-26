BoA to ‘transform’ in ‘CAMO’ project

(S.M. Entertainment)

K-pop icon BoA will go in a new direction with her new song, which her agency said will show off a completely different side to the 31-year-old artist.S.M. Entertainment said the song for her “CAMO” project will be released online at 6 p.m. Monday, in line with its music video on online outlets, including Naver’s V channel and its own SM Town channel.The song will be a dance number with a heavy emphasis on bass and synthesizer sounds, according to the agency. US production team “The Underdogs” participated in its making.BoA is also set to release her song “Right Here, Right Everywhere” in Japan on July 12.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)