Kogas to start imports of US shale in July

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

BoA to ‘transform’ in ‘CAMO’ project

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-26 13:51
Updated : 2017-06-26 13:51

K-pop icon BoA will go in a new direction with her new song, which her agency said will show off a completely different side to the 31-year-old artist.

(S.M. Entertainment)

S.M. Entertainment said the song for her “CAMO” project will be released online at 6 p.m. Monday, in line with its music video on online outlets, including Naver’s V channel and its own SM Town channel.

The song will be a dance number with a heavy emphasis on bass and synthesizer sounds, according to the agency. US production team “The Underdogs” participated in its making.

BoA is also set to release her song “Right Here, Right Everywhere” in Japan on July 12.

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]