Samsung to mass-produce IoT processor

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will start mass-producing a processor designed exclusively for the Internet of Things platforms.



The South Korean tech giant said the Exynos i T200 supports mobile communications with thorough security, which will help Samsung expand its presence in the global IoT industry.



Samsung Electronics Co.`s Exynos i T200 (Yonhap)

IoT is a concept in which objects are connected to the Internet and can identify themselves to other devices in order to exchange necessary data for improved efficiency and convenience.Samsung said the product comes with an additional processor that allows devices to conduct various tasks."The Exynos i T200 is a processor optimized for performance and security demanded by the IoT market," Samsung said through a release.The company said it will continue to release various Exynos solutions to deliver distinctive experiences in various areas. (Yonhap)