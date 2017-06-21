Toshiba confirms choice of Japan-US-Korea consortium to buy chip business

The consortium includes US private equity firm Bain Capital, the state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, the government’s Development Bank of Japan and Korean chipmaker SK hynix.
“Toshiba has determined that the consortium has presented the best proposal, not only in terms of valuation, but also in respect to certainty of closing, retention of employees and maintenance of sensitive technology within Japan,” Toshiba said in a statement Wednesday.
Apart from the consortium led by Bain Capital, two other large consortiums bid, one led by the US chipmaker Broadcom and the other led by US private equity firm KKR. Broadcom and KKR reportedly offered 2.2 trillion yen and 1.8 trillion yen, respectively.
Following this decision, Toshiba said it would seek to reach a definitive agreement with the consortium before its annual general meeting of shareholders on June 28.
The Japanese firm hopes to complete the deal before March, after clearing required processes including competition law approvals in key jurisdictions.
