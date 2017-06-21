Drone that spied on THAAD sent by North Korea: military

|An image of suspected North Korean drone found on a mountain in Inje, Gangwon Province, on Friday. (Yonhap)
According to its investigation, the drone was flown from Kumgang County, Gangwon Province of North Korea, on May 2. After taking pictures of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile battery in Seonju, North Gyeongsang Province of South Korea, it headed north until it crashed on a mountain near Injae, Gangwon Province. It was found by South Korean authorities on June 13.
Designed to collect military intelligence, the drone flew about 490 kilometers for 5 1/2 hours, the military said. The device is an advanced version of a North Korean drone found in Baengnyeongdo in 2014, and boasted extended flight distance and an advanced engine, it added. The ministry said the North Korean drone activity was a “grave” violation of the armistice agreement between the two Koreas, adding that they would take “necessary measures” against the North through the United Nations’ Command in Seoul.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)