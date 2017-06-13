Korea’s MelOn introduces new player for Mac OS

(MelOn)

South Korea’s most widely-used online music service platform MelOn has introduced a new music player specialized for Apple’s Mac operating system.MelOn on Tuesday officially launched Mac Player in Korea that supports not only music streaming but also music download functions, posing a challenge to Apple’s iTunes and Apple Music players.MelOn’s Mac Player has been optimized for the Mac OS, offering three player modes: “basic,” “mini” and “visual.” It also offers easy access to Melon’s signature music charts and curated playlists.“Melon’s Mac Player has been designed to allow users to enjoy all of Melon’s music content and services including both music downloads and streaming,” said Lee Jae-wook, head of MelOn at Kakao-owned Loen Entertainment.“We plan to expand into the Internet of Things business as well as continue diversifying our services in line with changing music demands and user interest,” Lee said.To celebrate the launch of the Mac Player, MelOn is holding a gift giveaway event to those who download the new player and register for the event. Among those selected, five people will receive Apple AirPods wireless earphones while 300 people will each receive a free Baskin-Robbins coupon.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)