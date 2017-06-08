Moon rebukes officials for ‘perfunctory’ reports on bird flu

Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Soo-hyun speaks in a press briefing on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called for more effective solutions for the recent spread of bird flu, reprimanding government officials for reports and actions he considered insufficient, according to Cheong Wa Dae.“President Moon pointed out that all the reported measures seem to be but formalities,” spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said in a briefing, quoting the president’s remarks during a regular secretariat meeting in the morning.“Demanding that (the government) take the naturalization of the virus seriously, he urged for a more fundamental and valid approach to the problem.”The state chief’s remark came a day after a suspected bird flu case was detected on the southern island of Jeju, pushing the government to consider a temporary ban on live poultry sales. Over 30,000 birds have been culled on the island.To the president, however, these countermeasures were no more than an automatic response.“I believe that the expression ‘formality’ indicates the president’s intention to both rebuke and encourage (related officials),” Park added.In line with the president’s call for further action to curb bird flu, newly appointed Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also urged for reinforced disinfection measures.“I demand that the military and police take an active part in bird flu countermeasures such as disinfection and the disposal (of infected subjects),” Lee said during a task force meeting at Seoul Government Complex in the morning.The prime minister underlined the importance of figuring out the spread path of the virus in advance, seeking to minimize damage at the earliest stage possible.When the outbreak of the virus was confirmed in North Jeolla Province on Monday, Lee immediately summoned a task force meeting and readjusted the alert to the highest level of “serious.”By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)