Chung Yoo-ra arrested on flight

Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, was arrested Tuesday on board a flight heading to Seoul.



Chung, whose mother is at the center of the scandal that led to the impeachment and arrest of former President Park Geun-hye, had been in custody of Danish authorities after she went into hiding to avoid the prosecution’s summons.





The prosecution said that Chung, a 20-year-old former national dressage team member, was arrested at 4:08 a.m. on a Korean Air flight departing from a transit point in Amsterdam.She is expected to arrive at Incheon Airport at 3:05 p.m. escorted by five officials.Upon arrival in Seoul, she will be taken directly to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Under local laws, Chung can be held up to 48 hours without arrest.After the corruption scandal involving her mother Choi surfaced late last year, Chung and her 23-month son had remained in hiding in Germany and Denmark.In January, she was taken into custody by Danish authorities for visa-related violations. South Korea’s Justice Ministry had asked for her extradition in connection with the corruption scandal.Although Danish courts accepted the request, Chung appealed to avoid extradition. Chung’s appeal, however, was rejected on April 19. Chung again filed an appeal, but withdrew on May 24.Chung faces allegations that she received illicit funding from Samsung Group for her equestrian training abroad and preferential treatment in entering Ewha Womans University and for her academic records on the back of her mother’s influence.Park and Choi are on trial for colluding to receive bribes and favors from local firms including Samsung Group in return for the Park administration’s policy favors.